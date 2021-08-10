Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NYSE:NNA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NYSE:NNA) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,438 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,225 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.35% of Navios Maritime Acquisition worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Navios Maritime Acquisition by 12.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,239 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $213,000. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Navios Maritime Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NNA opened at $2.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.10 million, a P/E ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $5.71.

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The shipping company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $66.74 million during the quarter. Navios Maritime Acquisition had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 1.85%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Navios Maritime Acquisition Company Profile

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. The company charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators. As of April 20, 2021, its fleet consisted of a total of 46 double-hulled tanker vessels, aggregating approximately 6.0 million deadweight tons, which includes 13 very large crude carrier tankers (VLCCs), including two bareboat chartered-in VLCCs.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NYSE:NNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.