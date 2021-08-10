Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys Shares of 9,712 EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EVER. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in EverQuote during the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 138,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 981.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,314,000 after purchasing an additional 153,410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVER opened at $24.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $686.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.58 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.11. EverQuote, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.64 and a twelve month high of $54.96.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 17.69% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EVER shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on EverQuote from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on EverQuote in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on EverQuote from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities cut their target price on EverQuote from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on EverQuote from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

In other EverQuote news, General Counsel David W. Mason sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $51,120.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 110,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,832,559.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Darryl Auguste sold 922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $27,927.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,774,418.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,377 shares of company stock worth $1,362,258 over the last three months. 37.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

