Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires New Position in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 13.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Qualtrics International news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver acquired 23,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.51 per share, with a total value of $750,005.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $74,101.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,175,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,003,488.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XM opened at $43.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.25. Qualtrics International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.28. The stock has a market cap of $22.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.31.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $249.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

XM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Qualtrics International from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.83.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

