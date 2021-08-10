Digitex (DGTX) Trading Up 66.1% Over Last Week

Digitex (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded up 19% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 9th. One Digitex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Digitex has a market cap of $3.53 million and $2.27 million worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Digitex has traded 66.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00052339 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002444 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00014537 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.19 or 0.00807835 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.13 or 0.00104752 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00039568 BTC.

Digitex Coin Profile

Digitex is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 1,590,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitex using one of the exchanges listed above.

