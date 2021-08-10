DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) PT Raised to $67.00

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on DOCN. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a hold rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCN opened at $53.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.43. DigitalOcean has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $63.48.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). On average, analysts expect that DigitalOcean will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOCN. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the first quarter valued at $72,277,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean in the first quarter worth about $36,706,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean in the first quarter worth about $36,062,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean in the first quarter worth about $35,709,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean in the first quarter worth about $30,281,000. 29.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

