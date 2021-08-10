Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $300-$306 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $294.56 million.Digital Turbine also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.380-$0.380 EPS.

Shares of Digital Turbine stock traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.48. 3,228,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,406,228. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.12, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.64. Digital Turbine has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $102.56.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $95.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.10 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 59.51% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Digital Turbine will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Digital Turbine from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Digital Turbine has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.93.

In related news, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $2,800,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.