Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Announces Earnings Results

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $212.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.26 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 59.51%. Digital Turbine’s revenue was up 260.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Digital Turbine updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.380-$0.380 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.38 EPS.

Shares of APPS traded down $3.36 on Tuesday, reaching $61.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,406,228. Digital Turbine has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $102.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 109.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.64.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APPS. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.93.

In other news, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $2,800,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,800,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

