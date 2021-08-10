Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Shares Sold by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lowered its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,879 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL owned approximately 0.14% of Diebold Nixdorf worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DBD. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter valued at $198,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the first quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 32.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DBD opened at $11.34 on Tuesday. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $5.97 and a 1 year high of $17.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 3.33.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.19). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. Equities analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DBD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Diebold Nixdorf presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Diebold Nixdorf Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

