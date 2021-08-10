Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Downgraded by Citigroup to Neutral

Citigroup cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Citigroup currently has $32.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on DRNA. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.67.

Shares of DRNA opened at $23.83 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.10. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $40.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 1.07.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($1.04). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.91% and a negative net margin of 67.58%. Equities research analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO James B. Weissman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $1,172,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert D. Ciappenelli sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,742 shares of company stock valued at $4,841,421 in the last three months. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $34,591,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $27,739,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1,454.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,905,000 after buying an additional 801,509 shares during the period. Bridger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $15,058,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $13,451,000. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

