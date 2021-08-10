DEXTools (DEXT) Price Up 13.1% This Week

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 10th. DEXTools has a market capitalization of $31.03 million and approximately $263,783.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEXTools coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000703 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DEXTools has traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00053236 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002483 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00014960 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.75 or 0.00839009 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.72 or 0.00106548 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00041522 BTC.

DEXT is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 149,966,097 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,720 coins. DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEXTools’ official website is www.dextools.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEXTools should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEXTools using one of the exchanges listed above.

