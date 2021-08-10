DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Bought by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 45.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,299 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth about $635,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in DexCom by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in DexCom by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 58,445 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $24,956,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the second quarter worth approximately $1,121,000. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXCM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 target price for the company. increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $500.00.

DexCom stock opened at $517.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.59, a PEG ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.78. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.63 and a 52 week high of $527.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $438.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%. As a group, research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 2,757 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.87, for a total value of $1,422,253.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.79, for a total value of $518,348.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,912 shares of company stock worth $32,307,505. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

