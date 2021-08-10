Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €17.70 ($20.82). Deutsche Telekom shares last traded at €17.69 ($20.81), with a volume of 4,771,364 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DTE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Nord/LB set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Deutsche Telekom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €22.56 ($26.54).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

