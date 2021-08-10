Deutsche Post’s (DPSGY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Societe Generale increased their price target on Deutsche Post from C$55.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Post from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Post currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS DPSGY opened at $67.61 on Friday. Deutsche Post has a 12-month low of $43.07 and a 12-month high of $71.07. The firm has a market cap of $83.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.79.

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

