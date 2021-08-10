Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €65.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on DPW. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday. Barclays set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.18 ($90.80) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Post has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €63.20 ($74.36).

FRA:DPW opened at €57.44 ($67.58) on Friday. Deutsche Post has a 52-week low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 52-week high of €41.32 ($48.61). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €57.61.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

