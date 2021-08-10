Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Price Target to GBX 116

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 113 ($1.48) to GBX 116 ($1.52) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 259 ($3.38).

RR stock traded down GBX 3.34 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 109.08 ($1.43). The stock had a trading volume of 34,179,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,907. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 34.59 ($0.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 137.45 ($1.80). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 103.38. The stock has a market cap of £9.13 billion and a PE ratio of -2.06.

In other Rolls-Royce Holdings plc news, insider Panos Kakoullis bought 11,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.28) per share, for a total transaction of £11,301.36 ($14,765.30). Also, insider Lee Hsien Yang bought 915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of £979.05 ($1,279.14).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

