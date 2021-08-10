Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Price Target to $410.00

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $360.00 to $410.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

ABMD has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Abiomed from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abiomed from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $345.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Abiomed from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $360.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $346.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.27. Abiomed has a 52-week low of $242.73 and a 52-week high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. Abiomed had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 16.51%. Equities analysts expect that Abiomed will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Abiomed news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total transaction of $8,133,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,635 shares in the company, valued at $76,989,197.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABMD. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Abiomed by 287.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,833,000 after purchasing an additional 22,940 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Abiomed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Abiomed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Abiomed by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 188,155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000,000 after acquiring an additional 11,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Abiomed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

