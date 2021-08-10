Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target to $42.00

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a sector weight rating and a $40.40 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Confluent from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Confluent has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.60.

Shares of CFLT stock opened at $47.28 on Friday. Confluent has a fifty-two week low of $37.71 and a fifty-two week high of $57.99.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Confluent stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000. 0.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

