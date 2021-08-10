Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGN traded up $0.98 on Tuesday, hitting $16.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,389. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.92. Design Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.39 and a 1 year high of $50.50.

Several research analysts have commented on DSGN shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Design Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Design Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Design Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Design Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

