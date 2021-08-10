Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGN traded up $0.98 on Tuesday, hitting $16.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,389. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.92. Design Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.39 and a 1 year high of $50.50.

Several research analysts have commented on DSGN shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Design Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Design Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Design Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Design Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

About Design Therapeutics

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

