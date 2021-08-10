DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Shares Bought by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) by 75.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,686 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in DermTech were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in DermTech by 74.8% during the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DermTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of DermTech during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in DermTech during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 69.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DermTech alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of DermTech in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BTIG Research began coverage on DermTech in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.17.

In other news, Director Scott R. Pancoast sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total value of $212,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO John Dobak sold 12,500 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $513,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,882,298.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 172,203 shares of company stock valued at $6,590,210. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DMTK opened at $38.17 on Tuesday. DermTech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $84.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.61.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 28.74% and a negative net margin of 558.38%. Equities research analysts expect that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK).

Receive News & Ratings for DermTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DermTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.