Deri Protocol (DERI) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.52 Million

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. In the last week, Deri Protocol has traded 50.9% higher against the US dollar. One Deri Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0935 or 0.00000206 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Deri Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.46 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Deri Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002201 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00045403 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.01 or 0.00160575 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.57 or 0.00146408 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,476.34 or 1.00017208 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002765 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.06 or 0.00816074 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Deri Protocol Coin Profile

Deri Protocol launched on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 412,282,436 coins and its circulating supply is 47,638,409 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Buying and Selling Deri Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deri Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deri Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Deri Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Deri Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deri Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.