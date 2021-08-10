Delphy (DPY) Hits Market Capitalization of $523,963.06

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 9th. Delphy has a market capitalization of $523,963.06 and $90,881.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Delphy coin can now be purchased for about $0.0084 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Delphy has traded 15.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00052339 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002444 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00014537 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.19 or 0.00807835 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.13 or 0.00104752 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00039568 BTC.

Delphy Coin Profile

Delphy is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 coins. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Delphy is delphy.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is decentralised prediction market platform developed on the Ethereum network. Through the Delphy platform, users share their knowledge and predictions regarding the possibles outcomes of current & future events. At the moment Delphy is only focused on the digital assets markets, but their goal is to progress to different markets such as sports and politics. The DPY token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issue by Delphy, mainly used to buy/sell positions in the possible outcomes of an event. “

Buying and Selling Delphy

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

