Delivery Hero (DHER) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Delivery Hero (ETR: DHER) in the last few weeks:

8/10/2021 – Delivery Hero was given a new €212.00 ($249.41) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/4/2021 – Delivery Hero was given a new €185.00 ($217.65) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/26/2021 – Delivery Hero was given a new €180.00 ($211.76) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

7/23/2021 – Delivery Hero was given a new €212.00 ($249.41) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/20/2021 – Delivery Hero was given a new €180.00 ($211.76) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

7/14/2021 – Delivery Hero was given a new €170.00 ($200.00) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/13/2021 – Delivery Hero was given a new €150.00 ($176.47) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

7/8/2021 – Delivery Hero was given a new €189.00 ($222.35) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/7/2021 – Delivery Hero was given a new €156.10 ($183.65) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

7/2/2021 – Delivery Hero was given a new €189.00 ($222.35) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/17/2021 – Delivery Hero had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

DHER traded down €4.20 ($4.94) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €126.95 ($149.35). 454,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,556. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €117.48. Delivery Hero SE has a 52-week low of €85.24 ($100.28) and a 52-week high of €145.40 ($171.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.13, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.13.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

