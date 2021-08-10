Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Purchases 104 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $4,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 178,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,141,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 86,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,282,000 after purchasing an additional 39,100 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 179,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,838,000 after purchasing an additional 15,742 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 38,674 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 141,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,021,000 after purchasing an additional 14,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Benchmark assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $219.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.77.

NASDAQ TSCO traded up $3.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $190.58. 14,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,124. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $183.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $127.78 and a 52 week high of $200.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.04.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 30.28%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

