Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Has $9.27 Million Holdings in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 69.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,218 shares during the quarter. Beyond Meat comprises about 1.4% of Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd owned 0.09% of Beyond Meat worth $9,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 46.9% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 4.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 56.5% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 13.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossvault Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 3.2% during the first quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

BYND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $145.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. reduced their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.59.

In other news, insider Charles Muth sold 67,192 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.27, for a total value of $8,954,677.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,340 shares in the company, valued at $6,575,541.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $365,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,192 shares of company stock worth $14,537,788. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

BYND stock traded down $2.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.63. The company had a trading volume of 182,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,712,925. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.88 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 16.13 and a current ratio of 18.12. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.86 and a 12 month high of $221.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.11.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 25.16% and a negative net margin of 20.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

