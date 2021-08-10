Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Grows Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $37,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in AbbVie by 24.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.01.

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.89. 334,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,790,936. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $119.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

