Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Buys 948 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Paychex by 820.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Paychex in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 137,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $15,499,598.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 410,374 shares in the company, valued at $46,187,593.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $214,959.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,964,767.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 283,467 shares of company stock valued at $31,877,536. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. Cowen lifted their target price on Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.35.

PAYX traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,793. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.06 and a twelve month high of $115.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.91.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 86.84%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

