Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Buys 20,433 Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 33.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 20,433 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARNA. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 24,627 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ ARNA traded down $0.99 on Tuesday, hitting $52.10. 16,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,908. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 15.28, a current ratio of 15.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.87. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.09 and a 52-week high of $90.19.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.20). As a group, analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.15 EPS for the current year.

ARNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. initiated coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.79.

In other news, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $81,158.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,375 shares in the company, valued at $555,765. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $1,051,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,748.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

Featured Article: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.