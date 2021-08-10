Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Acquires 63,784 Shares of Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) by 70.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 154,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,784 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Ardagh Group were worth $3,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Ardagh Group by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 65,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 27,541 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $552,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ardagh Group by 189.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 162,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 106,039 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $405,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ardagh Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ardagh Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Ardagh Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.57.

Shares of Ardagh Group stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,946. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.25. Ardagh Group S.A. has a 12-month low of $13.36 and a 12-month high of $28.33. The firm has a market cap of $490.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1,263.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. Ardagh Group had a negative return on equity of 120.19% and a negative net margin of 0.08%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%.

About Ardagh Group

Ardagh Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America.

