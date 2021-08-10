David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. Invests $201,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 28.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,077,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,658 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1,797.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 953,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,419,000 after acquiring an additional 902,815 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,874,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 581,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,794,000 after acquiring an additional 145,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 863.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,144,000 after acquiring an additional 341,304 shares during the last quarter.

SPLV stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.48. The company had a trading volume of 75,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,247,019. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.84. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $51.51 and a one year high of $63.56.

