DAVENPORT & Co LLC Takes Position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 52,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Leslie’s during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LESL opened at $25.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.84. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.15 and a 1-year high of $32.84.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.81 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

In related news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,505,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $362,086,476.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 25,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $696,416.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,386,377 shares in the company, valued at $37,168,767.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,969,824 shares of company stock worth $429,656,372 over the last ninety days.

Leslie's Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

