DAVENPORT & Co LLC Takes Position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 1.34% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JKL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 48.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,144,000 after purchasing an additional 23,380 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $351,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter.

JKL stock opened at $56.84 on Tuesday. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $72.15 and a one year high of $177.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.78.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Value Index Fund (the Value Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

