DAVENPORT & Co LLC Raises Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 502.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Henry Schein by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $76.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.82. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.31 and a 52 week high of $83.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

