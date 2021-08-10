DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases New Stake in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 52,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Leslie’s in the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LESL opened at $25.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.84. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.15 and a 1-year high of $32.84.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LESL has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Leslie’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

In other news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,505,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $362,086,476.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Paula Baker sold 2,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $75,925.92. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 151,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,052,894.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,969,824 shares of company stock worth $429,656,372 over the last three months.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

