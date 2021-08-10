DAVENPORT & Co LLC Makes New Investment in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,750 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

NYSE HDB opened at $75.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $138.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.79. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $45.56 and a 1 year high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 15.71%. Equities research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were paid a $0.214 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is 9.01%.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

