DAVENPORT & Co LLC Increases Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,274,979 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,750 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 2.7% of DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $345,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.7% during the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 0.4% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $288.33 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $196.25 and a 1 year high of $291.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $272.27.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $333.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.26.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

