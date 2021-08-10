DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $1.40 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF stock opened at $112.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.52. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $123.05 and a 52-week high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

