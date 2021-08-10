DAVENPORT & Co LLC Grows Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 502.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $76.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.82. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.31 and a 52 week high of $83.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HSIC shares. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.