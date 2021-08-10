DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires Shares of 28,582 National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 28,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Grid in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in National Grid by 219.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in National Grid by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NGG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Grid has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of National Grid stock opened at $65.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.01. The company has a market cap of $46.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.34. National Grid plc has a 1 year low of $53.09 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $2.2812 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 8%. This is a positive change from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.13. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 127.32%.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

