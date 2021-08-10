DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires New Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,750 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HDB. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 182.5% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 17.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HDB opened at $75.16 on Tuesday. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $84.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.79. The company has a market capitalization of $138.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 15.71%. As a group, analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.214 per share. This represents a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

