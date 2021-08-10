Datamine FLUX Price Reaches $0.41 on Top Exchanges (FLUX)

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. In the last week, Datamine FLUX has traded 24% higher against the dollar. One Datamine FLUX coin can now be bought for $0.41 or 0.00000900 BTC on major exchanges. Datamine FLUX has a total market cap of $257,535.08 and $4,936.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Datamine FLUX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002205 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00045331 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.23 or 0.00157026 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.97 or 0.00147626 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,458.28 or 1.00207137 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002709 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $356.89 or 0.00786711 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Datamine FLUX

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 631,083 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Datamine FLUX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine FLUX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine FLUX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datamine FLUX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datamine FLUX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine FLUX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.