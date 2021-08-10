Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €63.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on Danone (EPA:BN) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BN. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.75 ($83.24) target price on shares of Danone in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of Danone and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of Danone and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Danone and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Danone in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €60.13 ($70.75).

Shares of EPA:BN opened at €62.70 ($73.76) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €59.35. Danone has a 12-month low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 12-month high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

