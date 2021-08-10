Daniel Marcel Legault Purchases 12,500 Shares of Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE) Stock

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE) Director Daniel Marcel Legault acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.02 per share, with a total value of C$12,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 776,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$791,821.92.

Daniel Marcel Legault also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 13th, Daniel Marcel Legault purchased 4,000 shares of Antibe Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.57 per share, with a total value of C$14,280.00.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Daniel Marcel Legault purchased 4,000 shares of Antibe Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,800.00.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Daniel Marcel Legault sold 75,000 shares of Antibe Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.00, for a total value of C$300,300.00.

TSE ATE opened at C$1.51 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.45. The company has a current ratio of 21.15, a quick ratio of 19.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of C$77.58 million and a P/E ratio of -2.14. Antibe Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of C$0.87 and a one year high of C$7.52.

Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$2.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.63 million. On average, research analysts predict that Antibe Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ATE shares. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Antibe Therapeutics from C$10.00 to C$2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Antibe Therapeutics from C$7.00 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Antibe Therapeutics

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

