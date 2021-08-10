Dana Incorporated (DAN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on September 3rd

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the auto parts company on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.
Dana has decreased its dividend payment by 58.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Dana has a payout ratio of 15.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Dana to earn $3.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.0%.
DAN stock opened at $23.66 on Tuesday. Dana has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $28.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.13.
Several analysts recently issued reports on DAN shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Dana from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Dana from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Dana from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.
Dana Company Profile
Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.
