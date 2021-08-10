Dana Incorporated (DAN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on September 3rd

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the auto parts company on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

Dana has decreased its dividend payment by 58.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Dana has a payout ratio of 15.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Dana to earn $3.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.0%.

DAN stock opened at $23.66 on Tuesday. Dana has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $28.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.13.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Dana had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. Dana’s revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dana will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DAN shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Dana from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Dana from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Dana from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

