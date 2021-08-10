D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 21,925 Shares of Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lessened its position in Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) by 49.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,925 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Saratoga Investment were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 16,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $2,569,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAR opened at $26.12 on Tuesday. Saratoga Investment Corp. has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $292.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.74.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.38. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 95.61% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $16.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.13 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Saratoga Investment Corp. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is currently 87.13%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SAR shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

