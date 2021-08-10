D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of 31,944 Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 31,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CADE. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the first quarter worth about $1,772,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the first quarter worth about $5,768,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the first quarter worth about $3,273,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the first quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Bancorporation alerts:

CADE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

In related news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 45,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $1,030,316.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,816.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Marc J. Shapiro acquired 6,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $130,582.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,102 shares in the company, valued at $665,582.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,229 shares of company stock valued at $1,998,247. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock opened at $19.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Cadence Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $23.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.52.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.35. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 81.08%.

Cadence Bancorporation Profile

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

Recommended Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CADE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.