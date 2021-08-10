D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Purchases New Stake in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 88,595 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.06% of Westport Fuel Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WPRT. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 60.8% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 8,685 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the period. 23.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Westport Fuel Systems alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Monday.

WPRT opened at $4.72 on Tuesday. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $12.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.03 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer, Independent Aftermarket, and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

Featured Article: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.