D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Invests $556,000 in Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OCA)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OCA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 57,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.28% of Omnichannel Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Omnichannel Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnichannel Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Omnichannel Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Omnichannel Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Omnichannel Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Omnichannel Acquisition stock opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $11.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.83.

In related news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 347,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $3,430,008.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Omnichannel Acquisition Company Profile

Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on omnichannel businesses. Omnichannel Acquisition Corp.

