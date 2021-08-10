D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Cuts Holdings in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) by 51.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,559 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 12,033 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Inogen were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INGN. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Inogen by 2.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 159,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Inogen by 151.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,836 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 99,833 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen in the 1st quarter valued at $3,939,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inogen during the 1st quarter worth $417,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inogen during the first quarter worth $471,000. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INGN stock opened at $65.05 on Tuesday. Inogen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.57 and a 1-year high of $82.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -542.04 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.77.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.33. Inogen had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $101.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 9,632 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $722,592.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,093.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 680,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total transaction of $38,977,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,079,320 shares in the company, valued at $119,186,622.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 721,293 shares of company stock worth $41,980,136 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a report on Sunday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Inogen from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair raised shares of Inogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Inogen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.67.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

