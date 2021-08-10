CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is an oncology focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing Probody(TM) therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline focuses areas consist of Precision cancer immunotherapy and Probody drug conjugates. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CytomX Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.50.

NASDAQ CTMX opened at $5.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $337.41 million, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.27. CytomX Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.13 and a twelve month high of $10.05.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 96.67% and a negative return on equity of 78.98%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $704,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,849 shares in the company, valued at $55,256.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 4,968.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,335,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,970,000 after buying an additional 6,210,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 36.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,188,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,109,000 after buying an additional 1,383,526 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,055,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 3.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,868,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,160,000 after buying an additional 100,104 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 147.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,696,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,112,000 after buying an additional 1,009,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.