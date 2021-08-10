Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or deteriorating. With an unmatched understanding of muscle biology and mechanics of muscle performance, the company is developing small molecule drug candidates engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Cytokinetics’ lead drug candidate is tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal muscle activator, for the potential treatment of ALS. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the FDA and orphan medicinal product designation by the EMA. Cytokinetics is collaborating with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, for the potential treatment of heart failure, and with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator, for the potential treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. “

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CYTK. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $25.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $26.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.64.

NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $31.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a current ratio of 5.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 1.39. Cytokinetics has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $32.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.64.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 179.39% and a negative net margin of 269.48%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cytokinetics news, insider David Cragg sold 14,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total transaction of $324,428.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 11,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total transaction of $345,429.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,602,035. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,927,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,433,000 after buying an additional 316,365 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,609,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,703,000 after buying an additional 54,011 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,561,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,569,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,589,000 after buying an additional 73,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,536,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,736,000 after buying an additional 565,222 shares during the last quarter.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

Further Reading: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cytokinetics (CYTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.